Respiratory services expanding at Nenagh Hospital

Services for patients with chronic respiratory issues are expanding at Nenagh Hospital.

UL Hospital’s Group have launched a new monthly clinic for patients with Interstitial Lung Disease or Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The new respiratory service facilitates patients with serious conditions, and avoids the inconvenience of a long journey to UHL or another major centre.

It follows the opening in 2017 of a nurse-led Respiratory Assessment Unit in Nenagh that has seen 732 attendances in its first year.

As well as improved outcomes for Tipperary patients, the UL Hospitals Group says it also means better access to respiratory services locally.

The clinic in Nenagh sees patients with COPD, asthma, bronchiectasis and other conditions.

In addition, another satellite clinic has opened in Ennis hospitals – Six patients currently attend the monthly ILD Clinic in Nenagh and approximately 20 in the corresponding clinic in Ennis.