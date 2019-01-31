Reassurances made that modular unit will be delivered by Q3

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has given reassurances that the new modular unit at South Tipp General will be completed by quarter 3 of this year.

Deputy Lowry was replying to comments made by fellow TD Mattie McGrath in the Dail yesterday.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Independent TD Mattie McGrath doubted the completion date for South Tipp General’s extension could be reached.

He expressed his concerns that the overspend on the National Children’s Hospital would prevent resources being allocated for staffing the new 40 bed modular unit.

Deputy Lowry decried his fellow TD’s attitude as negative.

An estimated 7 million euro will be needed to adequately staff the new unit alongside 1.4 million euro to fully equip it, of which only 200 thousand euro has been sourced.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, the Thurles based TD explained that the funding for extra staffing was currently being sought.

The modular units are due to be brought to the site on the 7th of February with the completion date for the build set for the third quarter of this year.