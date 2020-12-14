Quinlan and Maher support new suicide awareness campaign

By
Michael Brophy
-
Angeline Collins Driver, Founder of Ohana ZERO suicide with Sports and TV personalities Sarah Torrans, Tania Rosser, Brendan Maher, Lauren Magee, Alan Quinlan and Peter Finn, pictured at the launch of Ohana ZERO suicide’s Twenty2Zero campaign. Picture: Dan Sheridan.

Tipperary sporting legends Alan Quinlan and Brendan Maher are among those involved in launching a new suicide awareness campaign.

The rugby and hurling heroes are among those brought on board for the ‘Twenty2Zero’ campaign by Ohana ZERO suicide.

The campaign aims to end the stigma associated with suicide, encourage people to talk about the issue, and to intervene if loved ones, friends or strangers are believed to be at risk

The free online suicide awareness training can be accessed at www.ohana.ie