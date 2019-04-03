Questions remain over South Tipp General modular unit

Concerns have again been raised that funding is still not in place for the staffing and fitting out of the 40 bed modular unit at South Tipp General Hospital.

The project is seen as part of the solution to ongoing overcrowding issues at the Clonmel facility.

University Hospital Limerick has 81 patients on trolleys which is the highest ever daily figure recorded in an Irish hospital.

South Tipp General has 40 people being cared for on corridors around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards.

Management are again asking people not to present at the ED in Clonmel unless in the case of a real emergency.

The long awaited 40 bed modular unit is seen as a major step towards easing the overcrowding crisis at STGH.

However Deputy Seamus Healy says while the new unit will be completed by July or August there is still uncertainty about when it will open.

The prospect of having the 40 bed unit lying idle in Clonmel is something which would cause huge anger according to Deputy Healy.

He feels the issue is bound to be raised on the doorstep ahead of the upcoming local and European elections.

The Independent TD admits any failure to fund the modular unit could lead to people taking to the streets.