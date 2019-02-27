Public urged to avoid UHL Emergency Department if possible

Members of the public are being warned of significant overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick’s Emergency Department.

The unit has been experiencing higher levels of attendance than normal since last weekend.

According to the INMO Trolley Watch figures there are 64 patients without a bed at UHL today.

The UL Hospitals Group is appealing to members of the public to consider all care options before presenting to the ED at UHL.

Those with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

The Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm each day to treat broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.