Public show support for Tipp schools Covid-19 efforts

A Tipperary school is thanking the public for their support after producing almost 1,500 visors for frontline health workers.

St Ailbe’s Vocational School in Tipp Town are one of many facilities to use on-site equipment to produce the Personal Protective Equipment in recent weeks.

The visors have since been distributed to around 70 different locations, including nursing homes, hospitals and pharmacies.

Principal of the school, Ruaidhri Devitt, has been praising woodwork teacher Eoin Kennedy for leading the initiative.

“After he produced the visors – which are of very good quality – we were absolutely inundated with requests for visors. We have supplied over 70 different places including nursing homes, hospitals, chemists – we couldn’t believe the demand there was for the visors and the personal protective equipment.”