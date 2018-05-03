Public meeting on Tipperary’s lack of mental health facilities

“Tipperary Fights for Mental Health” was set up in an effort to re-establish mental health facilities in the Premier County which have suffered since the closure of St Michael’s Psychiatric Unit in 2012.

Oireachtas members and local councillors will be in attendance to hear stories from people directly affected by the lack of mental health services.

Guest speaker – Cork TD Pat Buckley – explains why he wants to participate in the event.

The meeting will take place this evening in the Clonmel Park Hotel at 7.30pm.