Progress on St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel

Work is due to begin on the design stage of the new unit to replace St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel in the coming weeks.

The facility, which provides residential, rehab and respite care to the elderly, is being rebuilt on the existing site in Cashel.

The 92 bed structure will be directly funded through the HSE.

A design team is set to be appointed next month, and the HIQA compliant design is expected to be ready by April 2019.

Planning permission must then be applied for and obtained, with the view to the new unit to be fully ready and operational by 2021.

Local Cllr Tom Wood says there’s also some good news for St Anthony’s unit in Clonmel…