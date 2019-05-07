Primary Care Centre a step closer for Nenagh

The HSE is seeking submissions from individuals or companies to develop such a facility in the North Tipp town as part of its Primary Care Infrastructure.

While having the centre up and running is still a number of years off local TD Alan Kelly says this latest development is significant.

The HSE is also seeking tenders for Primary Care Centres in two other locations in the county.

The Slieveardagh area is earmarked for a new facility – this would take in Killenaule, Mullinahone, Ballingarry, Fethard and Ballysloe.

There are also plans for a centre in Ballina/Killaloe.