Poor state of mental health services in Tipp highlighted

There are renewed calls for more to be done for those with mental health issues in Tipperary.

Members of Tipperary County Council were addressed by members of the Tipperary Fight for Mental Health Services Group at this months meeting of the local authority

They’re calling for mental health beds to be bought back to Tipperary – and have organised a public march for September 28th in Clonmel.

It follows a previous march two years ago in the town.

Committee member Maurice Cagney says the situation is still the same now as it was then.