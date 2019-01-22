PNA Paramedics at South Tipp General striking

Ambulance staff at South Tipp General are among the 500 paramedics striking around the country today.

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association are picketing from 7am until 5pm today and will only be responding to life threatening emergencies.

Ambulance personnel who belong to the PNA want the HSE to recognise the NASRA trade union, as well as deduct and remit their subscription fee from their pay.

Paramedic, James Ward, is strike Coordinator at the Clonmel hospital, he claims that the HSE is denying them a voice by refusing to acknowledge their choice of union.

Meanwhile, 43,000 nurses and midwives will begin a series of strikes from January 30th in a row over pay and issues in recruiting and retaining staff.

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Carey had a motion on yesterday’s monthly County Council meeting to show support for striking INMO members which was passed.

She says nurses are putting themselves at risk working in the conditions they are now…