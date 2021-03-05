Pieta House resume face-to-face counselling services in Roscrea

The service, which operates from the Roscrea Primary Care Centre on the Templemore Road, had been forced to restrict its services to phone and video therapy due to the Covid-19 crisis.

However, in-person counselling has resumed for over 18s on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 2pm.

Nora Conway is Manager of the Pieta House centre in Roscrea.

“We’re absolutely delighted that we have the opportunity now to reopen a centre in Roscrea.”

“What we will be offering is face to face counselling for people over 18 at the moment.”

“For under 18s we will be providing phone counselling and also our video service.”

Pieta House in Roscrea can be contacted on 0818 11 11 26.