Parkinson’s sufferers benefiting from device made in Clonmel

A medical device factory with a base in Clonmel has pioneered a new technology to help alleviate symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Boston Scientific has created the new system using a similar method as the pacemakers they are known for making, it aims to improve quality of life for those with the disease.

Videos of the new technology in use have been circulating on the web, showing a sufferer of Parkinson’s having his tremors significantly reduced.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, James Fouhy, from the Research and Development department at Boston Scientific, explained how it works.