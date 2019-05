Hospitals serving Tipperary are dealing with 18% of the patients being treated on trolleys across the country today.

In all there are 395 patients are waiting for beds this afternoon.

University Hospital Limerick – which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipp – has 45 patients being cared for on trolleys.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has 22 while Nenagh Hospital has 4.

The worst-hit today is Cork University Hospital with 63 patients waiting for a bed.