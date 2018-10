There are over 100 people being cared for on trolleys at hospitals serving Tipperary this lunchtime.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 63 patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick.

The hospital – which covers North Tipp – is the most overcrowded in the country.

The overcrowding situation at South Tipp General in Clonmel is also at crisis point today with 42 people waiting for a bed.

Nationally there are 424 people in a similar situation today.