Operation Transformation Walks across Tipperary

Walkers across Tipperary will be out in the force this Saturday as part of the national Operation Transformation walk.

There are five walks in Tipp, supported by Tipperary Sports Partnership.

The walks start at 11 on Saturday morning with registration from 10.

In the Premier County walks will take place from the Duneske Leisure Centre in Cahir, the Clonmel Park Hotel, Nenagh Éire Óg, Templemore Athletic Club and the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipp Town.

Valerie Connolly, the sports coordinator of Tipperary Sports Partnership, is encouraging everyone to join the walks.