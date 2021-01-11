Online mental health service for Tipp teenagers

Young people in Tipperary are being invited to get involved in an online mental health ‘Conversation Café’.

Youth Mental Health, based in the Mid West region, has teamed up with First Fortnight to host the online event on Zoom at 5.30pm on Thursday evening.

Young people across Tipp, Clare and Limerick are being encouraged to share the challenges they face in maintaining good mental health, with the aim of developing better supports.

Transition Year student Saoirse Exton says that forums like this are vital.

“Before Covid the amount of stress that was put on us – even as 14 or 15 year olds – it is crazy.”

“The amount of breakdowns people have – especially at the moment – there are panic attacks, anxiety attacks. A lot more commonly than you would think.”

“Anxiety is a huge issue in the student population, depression as well. It’s actually crazy the amount of instances that occur within school, you really don’t think it.”

To join the meeting email Elisa at [email protected] or contact 086-8353990