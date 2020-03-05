Nursing Homes Ireland unhappy with share of Fair Deal funds

The CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland is calling for greater fairness in the allocation of Fair Deal funding.

Tadhg Daly has hit out at figures which reveal that public nursing homes in Tipperary receive 70 percent more per resident, per week, than what is given to the 24 private and voluntary facilities in this county.

The HSE has said that public facilities have a higher cost of care due to a variety of factors including a reduction in long-stay public beds, and higher nurse staffing ratios.

Mr Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland has refuted some of these claims and says private facilities are under increasing financial pressure.