Nursing conference to discuss overcrowding

With hospitals serving Tipperary again among the most overcrowded in the country nurses are calling for action.

There are 408 people on trolleys at hospitals across the country today – with those serving Tipperary accounting for a large number of these.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 50 patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick.

This makes the Dooradoyle facility – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – the most overcrowded in the country.

At South Tipp General in Clonmel there are 34 people being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards.

Meanwhile nurses say they should be paid the same as physiotherapists.

Their union the INMO is holding its annual conference in Cork today.

Members will hear that pay rates and staff shortages are the biggest issues they’re facing at the moment.

They may take industrial action if rates don’t improve.