Nurses at STGH join nationwide strike action

Nurses at South Tipp General are taking part in the largest strike in the history of the health service this morning.

INMO members are demanding pay increases and government action on staff shortages.

25,000 medical appointments have been cancelled across the country, and the HSE is appealing to people not to attend emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

Patricia Malone, a member of the strike committee, spoke to Tipp FM outside South Tipp General this morning.

She says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar needs to listen to them…