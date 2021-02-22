Nurses highlight serious staffing problems at UHL

The INMO is warning there is “extreme overcrowding” at University Hospital Limerick today, and say their members are “exhausted and frustrated”.

The nurses and midwives union has released its daily trolley figures, with 81 people on trolleys at the Dooradoyle hospital as of 8am this morning.

That makes up well over a third of the national total of 212 today, and there are no patients on trolleys at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

An INMO spokesperson says they’re still seeing huge overcrowding despite the opening of over 100 new beds in the last year.

The union says there are serious staffing problems at the moment, that the situation is particularly dangerous during a pandemic.