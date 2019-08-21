North Tipp out-of-hours doctor service under threat

A group of rural doctors that deal with out-of-hours appointments in Tipperary and the Mid-West says it may have to cut services because there aren’t enough stand-ins to run it.

Shannon Doc believes working visa restrictions on foreign doctors are causing an unprecedented shortage of stand-in physicians.

It claims the locums are vital for keeping the out-of-hours services in Nenagh and other towns in the region running.

Chairman of the group Dr. Pat Morrissey says the permits the doctors have are not workable.