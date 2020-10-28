North Tipp Hospice Movement improve online services to cope with Covid restrictions

Cancer patients in north Tipperary are being assured that current service provision is being maintained during Level 5 restrictions.

Secretary of North Tipperary Hospice Movement, Eileen Kennedy, says they’ve received confirmation from the Irish Cancer Society that their services are considered “essential”.

It means that face-to-face counselling is available by appointment only, while there is also a range of virtual support services available through their centres in Nenagh and Thurles.

Eileen says they’ve developed a broad range of online services.

“We have also embraced the technology era and we’re delighted to say our new Activities in Mindfulness through the ETB board will be running in both Suaimhneas and Suir Haven online and virtual.”

“We also have the bra fitting clinic on a remote service and details from Ann Gleeson on that.”

“We also have a volunteer artist in Nenagh providing art classes online so we’re managing to keep going and trying to keep peoples spirits well and alive.”

North Tipp Hospice Movement can be contacted in Nenagh on 067 37403, and in Thurles on 0504 21197.