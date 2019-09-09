Norovirus outbreak at Clonmel hospital

South Tipperary General is effectively closed to visitors.

An outbreak of the Norovirus has been confirmed at the Clonmel hospital.

A number of patients have been confirmed as having Norovirus throughout the wards at the Clonmel Hospital.

As a result strict visitor restrictions have been put in place across the hospital with immediate effect.

Visiting is only allowed in exceptional circumstances and by agreement with the Clinical Nurse Managers.

Hospital management is appealing to the public to co-operate with the restrictions currently in place and advise anyone who has been affected by vomiting and/or diarrhoea, or anyone who has had contact with persons with these symptoms, not to visit hospital until they have been symptom free for 48 hours.

People with flu like symptoms are urged to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at STGH.

The situation is being monitored closely and being kept under daily review.

All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of the virus.

Hospital management are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep ED services for the patients who need them most.

Others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service or referred by their GP to an Assessment Unit the following day if required.