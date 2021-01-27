No plan to use Clogheen hospital solely for Covid step-down

The HSE says there are no plans to turn St Theresa’s Hospital in Clogheen into a Covid-19 dedicated step-down facility.

It follows speculation that such a move was in the pipeline after a number of residents were apparently moved to another facility.

In a statement to Tipp FM the Health Service Executive says there is no change of use for St Theresa’s – the Clogheen hospital continues to operate as a general step-down inpatient care facility.

However it goes on to point out that all HSE inpatient care facilities have arrangements in place to cater for Covid 19 related care.