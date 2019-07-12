No funding available to transfer Darragh Stakelum to proper facility

The HSE has said there is no funding available to move a Thurles man from Cork University Hospital to a rehabilitation centre.

Darragh Stakelum remains in Cork University Hospital 16 weeks after undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

The cost of his care amounts to 8,500 euro per week or 442,000 per annum.

While the rehabilitation centre in Mooncoin that Darragh’s family wants to move him to costs 150,000 euro per year.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today Darragh’s mother Breda says that it was recommended that Darragh go to a rehabilitation centre.

Deputy Jackie Cahill raised the issue in the Dáil and says the structure of the HSE means that there is no further funding available to send Darragh to Mooncoin.