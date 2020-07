56 patients are on trolleys today at University Hospital Limerick.

INMO figures show that the hospital, which serves North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare, is significantly more overcrowded than any other hospital in the country.

There are 128 patients on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

When it comes to Covid-19, there are currently no confirmed cases on site at either UHL or South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.