New support for carers launched by ABI Ireland

A new set of online resources has been launched by Acquired Brain Injury Ireland to help carers of those affected.

Around 19,000 brain injuries occur in Ireland every year from causes including strokes and crashes, and this organisation runs a variety of services and supports across Tipperary.

The group has worked with Dr Eddie Murphy to develop new ‘On With Life’ materials, including Zoom sessions, which are being launched this week on www.abiireland.ie.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Dr Eddie Murphy said access to such supports will be important for carers.

“Because we know that the impact on individuals with acquired brain injuries – over 19,000 people a year – through stroke, road traffic accidents, falls – there’s significant challenges.”

“It’s not just when the blue lights and an emergency response happens – it’s after that. It can be behavioural issues like anger outbursts, frustration and emotional changes.”