New service to help North Tipp smokers to quit

‘Quit Mid-West’ is a free HSE service which provides support to people looking to stop smoking.

They’ve also launched the #LastStop challenge to encourage people to try and give it up for 28 days.

They say those who manage to do that are five times more likely to quit for good.

Co-ordinator with Quit Mid-West, Mary McMahon has told Tipp FM News, now is a good time to try as it reduces your risk of severe COVID symptoms.

“What we do know at this stage is that people who smoke are potentially more at risk of developing severe Covid-19 disease.”

“That can be for a number of reasons really – the very act of smoking is you’re handling the cigarette with a hand to mouth action. Then for some smokers their immune system will be dampened down because of the smoking itself or smoking can effect many of the systems in the body including the systems that carry the blood and also the respiratory system for breathing.”