New lease of life for former Council offices in Thurles

An planning application was lodged last July relating to the former Town Council offices at Stradavoher on the Slievenamon Road in Thurles.

Paul Ryan and David Millman proposed a change of use for the property to accommodate a medical centre.

The works include the provision of consultant rooms, treatment rooms and offices.

The building is a protected structure.

The developers also sought permission to erect a new boundary wall and entrance gates.

Further information was sought from Tipperary County Council in early September with conditional approval granted in recent days.