New group fighting for restoration of mental health services

A new group demanding the restoration of Mental Health Services in Tipperary warns people are dying due to the lack of proper supports.

Tipperary Fights For Mental Health Facilities – is a new organisation hoping to get cuts to mental health services in Tipperary reversed.

If follows several high profile cases, of young people in particular, needing specialist psychiatric care but unable to access it due to limited facilities and high demand.

The group will hold their first public meeting on Thursday May 3rd at 7.30pm in the Clonmel Park Hotel, where they will begin their battle to restore services in both the north and south of the county.

Dan Connolly, who set up Taxi Watch in Clonmel in 2014, told Fran Curry on Tipp Today that lives are being lost as A&E departments struggle to cope with mentally unstable patients: