New Community Healthcare Centre to be developed at Carrick hospital

St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir will not be reopening for in-patient facilities.

The HSE has today spoken with staff and unions about the future plans for the facility.

The hospital had been used for respite in the past but this ended earlier this year when it was designated as a step-down unit for Covid-19 patients.

This drew considerable opposition with locals holding regular protest marches.

Going forward the HSE say the building will be prioritised as a new Community Healthcare Centre for chronic disease management specialising in diabetes supports.

It will be operated by South East Community Healthcare (SECH) and will serve the South Tipperary area.

A range of other healthcare services will continue to be provided at the Primary Care Centre which is also located at the HSE’s complex on the Pill Road in Carrick on Suir.

This will serve local communities in Carrick on Suir and surrounding villages and parishes in Counties Tipperary, Kilkenny and Waterford.

A statement from the HSE says as part of the new development, short stay inpatient care is being discontinued at the St. Brigid’s District Hospital building.