Nenagh ‘Tree of Remembrance’ will be lit up this evening

People across Tipperary are being encouraged to light their Christmas trees this evening as part of an annual North Tipp Hospice event.

The lighting of the Tree of Remembrance on the steps of Nenagh Courthouse is usually a major annual fundraiser for the charity, but crowds won’t be gathering due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, people are being asked to switch on their own Christmas tree lights at home at 6pm as a unifying symbol of hope as well as remembrance.

Paddy Heffernan of North Tipp Hospice Movement has been outlining the purpose of the event.

“To try and light up and give encouragement to people to hang in for the remainder of the Covid restrictions and to remember all of their dear departed.”

“And also to acknowledge the trojan work that has been done by our frontline workers throughout the year in very difficult and dangerous circumstances.”