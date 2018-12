People in North Tipp are being reminded that the Nenagh Injury Unit is open right through the festive season.

The centre at Nenagh Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm to deal with minor injuries.

Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Nenagh Hospital Dr Damien Ryan says this includes Christmas Day, St Stephens Day and New Years.

He says patients can either get a GP referral or just present themselves at the unit.