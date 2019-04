A Tipperary County Councillor is calling on the HSE to reopen 24 hour A&E departments at Nenagh and Ennis hospitals.

Independent Councillor Seamie Morris feels it is the best way to alleviate the current strain on University Hospital Limerick.

The Limerick hospital recently broke its own overcrowding record, having 81 people awaiting a bed, on trolleys or in overflow wards.

Councillor Morris feels they should explore options in Nenagh and Ennis.