Nenagh consultant says colleague fear winter trolley crisis

A Nenagh-based medic is encouraging the HSE to bolster its local health services ahead of the busy winter season.

Consultant endocrinologist, Dr Mary Ryan, is concerned at the prospect of further overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick in the coming months.

She believes however that this pressure can be eased by offering more services at other hospitals in the Midwest.

She was giving her thoughts on Tipp Today earlier.

“They’re suggesting that we may have less of a flu season because of the great hygiene but yet talking to colleagues they are terrified of the trolley crisis again.”

“So I suppose there needs to be a back-up plan – and the back-up plan certainly for the Midwest is to leave casualty in Nenagh and Ennis open until 10pm and try to take the pressure off the Regional as they did to a point from March on.”