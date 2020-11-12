Nenagh community rallies round local woman’s cancer battle

Two Nenagh B&B owners have raised over €2,000 for a local woman’s cancer battle by baking roulades.

Tom and Tricia McKeogh of Willowbrook B&B baked 90 of the meringue treats, as well as 20 apple tarts, across successive weekends to raise money for Alannah Sheehan.

The 32-year-old Nenagh woman had surgery on a large brain tumour earlier this year, and her cancer treatment is continuing.

Almost €110,000 has already been raised on the GoFundMe page ‘Worth_Fighting4″.

Tom McKeogh says they were happy to play their part in selling baked goods for Alannah.

“The total came in at €2,205 – our target was to sell them for €20 each but a lot of people obviously gave extra because they wanted to support it.”

“A lot of people that supported us had supported Alannah through her GoFundMe page.

Link to GoFund Me page – https://ie.gofundme.com/f/z4xxfd-worthfighting4