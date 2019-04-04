Nearly 600 patients being cared for trolleys

The overcrowding situation at hospitals serving the Premier County has eased somewhat today – however there are still over 100 patients without a bed between South Tipp General and University Hospital Limerick.

According to the INMO’s Trolley Watch figures UHL is once again the most overcrowded in the country with 76 patients left without a bed – down from the record number of 81 yesterday.

Meanwhile 34 patients who have been admitted to South Tipp General in Clonmel are without a bed today.

Nationally there are still 591 people being cared for on trolleys or chairs this afternoon.