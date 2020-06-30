Nearly 200 hospital patients without a bed today

192 people are on trolleys at the country’s hospitals this afternoon – the highest figure since March 9th.

Stats from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 33 people there without a proper bed.

There are no patients on trolleys at South Tipp General or Nenagh General Hospitals.

Meanwhile, latest HSE stats show there are two people with confirmed Covid-19 being treated at University Hospital Limerick, including one in intensive care.

There are no confirmed cases on-site at South Tipp General Hospital.