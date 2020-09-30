Multitude of events planned for North Tipp Mental Health Week

North Tipp Mental Health Week kicks off next week with a mostly online schedule this year due to Covid restrictions.

Pottery, poetry and a virtual mini marathon are just some of the highlights of this year’s programme of events, with a particular focus on fitness and resilience.

Many of the events are free and people are being asked to book online through the North Tipp Mental Health week Facebook page.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Michelle Maher King from the group, says they are also hoping to get schools across North Tipperary involved in this year’s programme.

“We’re also very happy to this year include school in North Tipperary – the secondary schools – we’ve sent out an invitation to each of the schools in the hope that a class from each school will take part which would promote the five ways to wellbeing.”

“Part of this would be getting access and connection so on the same day we want to link as many schools as possible together on a zoom and promote a fitness class with Fiona Ward from TFX Fitness.”