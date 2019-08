Concerns for works at St Patrick’s Nursing Home in Cashel may be premature – according to a Tipperary TD.

Deputy Mattie McGrath moved to allay concerns after it emerged that there were significant budgetary over-runs in a government led scheme to upgrade more than 90 State-run nursing homes.

The Scheme is almost €300 million in excess of the original estimate.

However, he says the development in Cashel is very much still on track.