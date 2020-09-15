Moloney calls for focused approach to dealing with suicide rates

There are calls for a more streamlined approach to tackling the growing number of suicides in Tipperary and nationally.

A review is due to take place of the Connecting for Life programme which is Ireland’s strategy to reduce the number of suicides.

Independent Andy Moloney got the backing of his fellow Councillors at this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council that the HSE be the one body steering the programme.

“The main reason is that I see so many splinter groups going off and trying to have meetings about mental health issues and suicide issues and all that.”

“But this is a programme that is rolled out by the HSE and if the HSE do the new programme from 2020 to 2025 all voluntary groups and community organisations that were involved in the first plan should be able to come together and have the one way of thinking on this plan again.”