Modular unit proves invaluable at STGH

The addition of 40 new beds at South Tipperary General Hospital has made a huge difference to how the facility has been able to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

General Manager Maria Barry says Covid admissions in the hospital have generally been low.

However she says the 40 bed modular unit has eased pressure significantly and allowed them to deal much better with suspected cases of coronavirus.

“They’ve been hugely beneficial to the hospital. We have increased our isolation rooms from 17 in 2019 to 57 in 2020 so that has enabled us to isolate any patient who is suspected of Covid until proven otherwise.”

“So it’s been hugely beneficial – I think if we didn’t have the 40 beds we would have a different scenario because we’d be trying to manage Covid positive patients in multi-occupancy rooms.”