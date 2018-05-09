Mental Health services in Tipp debated in Dáil

The battle to secure improved mental health services in Tipperary continued in the Dail last night.

It follows a well attended public meeting in Clonmel last week highlighting the problems facing many in the county.

Deputy Mattie McGrath there kicking off last night’s discussion in the Dail on the state of mental health services in the Premier County.

He along with other local TD’s Seamus Healy and Jackie Cahill raised the difficulties being faced by people with mental health issues and their families.

Acute in-patient care in North Tipp is provided at University Hospital Limerick and Ennis while South Tipp is covered by St Lukes in Kilkenny.

Minister of State Finian McGrath says these are backed up by a number of services within the county itself.

However Deputy Seamus Healy was far from happy with the Ministers reply.

He says the services in Ennis and Kilkenny are simply not good enough.

The annual budget for mental health services in Tipperary is in the region of €24 million.

Deputy McGrath accused the HSE of not using this money wisely

The lack of mental health services is an issue right across County Tipperary according to Deputy Jackie Cahill.

He says the HSE’s spend in Tipperary is not showing results.