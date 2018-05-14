Mental health facilities on council agenda

Mental health facilities in the Premier will be discussed in detail at this morning’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

A number of councillors have submitted motions on the matter.

They come following a Dáil debate on the issue last week.

In a motion before Tipperary Council Council, local Fianna Fáil representatives are calling on the HSE to reopen extra Mental Health facilities in the county.

While Cllr Pat English has said the decision to close St. Michaels Psychiatric Unit in Clonmel was a serious mistake and should be reversed – as the existing services for psychiatric patients is not fit for purpose.

He’s urging councillors to back his motion requesting that the Minister of State at the Department of Health, Jim Daly reinstate psychiatric units to serve both North and South Tipperary.

At this months meeting, members will also discuss the proposed construction of 28 new houses on Mill Road, Thurles, 10 new houses on Abbey Street, Cahir – and 16 new houses at Shesheraghmore, Borrisokane.

Other items on the agenda include a discussion on the Clonmel to Carrick on Suir Greenway; and members will be asked to approve recommendations on 2018 arts grant applications.

The monthly meeting of Tipperary County Council takes place in the Civic Offices, Nenagh this morning.