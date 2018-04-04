Measles cases confirmed in South Tipp General

Patients who may have been exposed to the measles while at South Tipp General Hospital are being contacted today.

A small number of cases have been confirmed in Tipperary with some of those affected treated at the Clonmel hospital.

Some visitor restrictions have now been put in place to halt the spread of the illness.

Some of whom were admitted to South Tipp General for treatment in recent days have been contacted today.

As a result of admission, patients who have been exposed to the highly contagious virus are being contacted and visiting restrictions have been placed on the hospital.

People are being urged to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of measles, which can start with a high fever, irritability, cough, runny nose and a bright red rash.

Parents are also being urged to make sure their children are fully vaccinated with the MMR and if they are showing symptoms, stay at home and phone your GP.

The measles outbreak comes on the back of an appeal from Hospital management for patients to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency as staff deal with chronic overcrowding.

Members of the public are being asked to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

They’re advising that a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

Staff and management are currently working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate while some elective procedures have been cancelled.

According to today’s trolley watch figures from the INMO, there are 44 people on trolleys or overflow areas of wards at the Clonmel hospital.

Once again University Hospital Limerick is the most over crowded in the country again today.

The hospital which serves patients from North Tipp, is reporting 66 people on trolleys this lunchtime