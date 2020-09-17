McGrath renews calls for HSE to be disbanded

It’s claimed the failure to restore St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir as a palliative care facility is a further indication of why the HSE needs to be disbanded.

The claim by Deputy Mattie McGrath comes as the hospital is still being used as a Covid-19 step-down facility.

Speaking with Fran Curry on Tipp Today he highlighted the fact that Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill had been given assurances by the Minister that it would revert back to providing respite and palliative care – something which hasn’t happened.

“It just goes to show the Minister is not in charge. You have the HSE and the Department of Health officials.”

“Despite all the letters and promises we have to admit that it’s not happening and I’ve said it for decades that the HSE and the Department of Health needs to be disbanded – the money that’s being spent now without any accountability fired at every kind of a problem.”