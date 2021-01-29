McGrath not giving up on St Brigid’s

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is calling for an independent arbitrator to be tasked with finding out what’s needed to bring services at St Brigid’s Hospital up to code.

The Dáil has heard renewed pleas from the independent deputy for respite and palliative care services to be retained, after the HSE announced the Carrick-on-Suir facility would be downgraded.

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reiterated the HSE’s stance that the hospital doesn’t meet HIQA standards.

Deputy McGrath is seeking clarification on what needs to be done to force a u-turn.

“What I really want is an independent arbitrator to be put in to evaluate what is supposed to be wrong with the hospital and how much would it cost to put it right to HIQA standards.”

“This was done in Clogheen two years ago – an excellent job – just by removing a six bed ward down to a four bed.”

“And there is room for an extension on site (at St Brigid’s) and there’s also I believe room to build a new hospital on site.”