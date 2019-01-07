McGrath criticised for negative stance on South Tipp General

Independent TD Michael Lowry has slammed a fellow Tipperary TD’s negativity surrounding South Tipp General Hospital.

Deputy Lowry claims that Independent Mattie McGrath is omitting all the positive work that has been done on the Clonmel hospital in recent years.

The Thurles TD has stressed that the hospital had been listed for downgrading but is instead now getting a boost to capacity and services.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Deputy Lowry highlighted that the cloud of doubt surrounding the hospital had been lifted.