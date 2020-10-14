McGrath critical of Mental Health budget

The failure to deliver mental health beds for Tipperary in Budget 2021 is lamentable according to Deputy Mattie McGrath.

The Independent TD says he intends to keep raising the issue in the Dáil until something is done to rectify the situation.

Speaking on Tipp Today he did however welcome some positive news from the Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler.

“A million was included in the €88 million overall budget for the crisis house in Clonmel – this has been delayed for nearly two years.”

“Hopefully it will in the first quarter but we don’t know – it hasn’t gone to tender.”

“The overall budget for mental health is paltry – if you take an increase of €20 million on top of what was there last year. Because of Covid and everything else mental health issues are like mushrooms – its expanding and expanding.”